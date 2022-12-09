Not Available

LIVE from the historic Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles comes the second annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, a spectacular celebration of today's boldest and brightest musical talent as chosen by the American public. This revolutionary awards show features the most popular songs and artists in the nation based on the iHeartRadio Chart, a ranking decided by what consumers listen to both on the radio and online. The inaugural special delivered a ton of thrilling, touching and memorable moments including Pitbull and GRL's opening number on a full-size yacht, music all-star tributes to Pharrell as he was presented with the Innovator Award, followed by a show-stopping performance of his greatest hits, Billy Ray Cyrus accepting the Best Lyrics award from Lionel Richie on behalf of his daughter Miley Cyrus, Usher performing a dance tribute to Michael Jackson with music off the King of Pop's new posthumous album "Xscape" and Rihanna winning the awards for Hip Hop/R&B Song of the Year, Best Fan Army and Artist of the Year! Next year promises to bring even more of the huge stars, fresh music and stunning surprises we all heart so much. From executive producers John Sykes and Tom Poleman of Clear Channel Media and Entertainment, Ryan Seacrest Productions, and Ian Stewart and Hamish Hamilton of Done and Dusted Inc., comes an awards show that gives the power to the people.