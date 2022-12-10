iHeartRadio Music Awards (2021)

Not Available

The nominations are based on results from the iHeartRadio Chart. It includes listener feedback and performance data, according to airplay; digital streaming data from the iHeartRadio platform, including sales, social, online video data and tags from BigChampagne and Shazam. The iHeartRadio Countdown, the two-hour weekly program, highlights the top 20 contemporary hit radio songs in the iHeartRadio Chart. The latter is supplied and compiled by Mediabase. In addition, every public-voting category (nine in 2018), includes social hashtags as the primary voting mechanism.