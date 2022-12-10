Iine! Hikaru Genji-kun

Not Available

Saori Fujiwara (Sairi Itoh) comes back home after work. She opens a bamboo blind and burns incense. She purchased the bamboo blind and incense while in Bali. With the relaxed setting, Saori Fujiwara takes a nap, but, suddenly, a man (Yudai Chiba) dressed in clothing from the Heian period appears in front of her. She talks to him. Suddenly Saori Fujiwara thinks of name Genji Hikaru, the protagonist of from classic literature "The Tale of Genji." She blurts out "Genji Hikaru" and the man unexpectedly hugs her.