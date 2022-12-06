Not Available

Ikemen desu ne is a 2011 Japanese television series. It is the Japanese remake of the Korean television drama You're Beautiful (TV series). The original Korean version aired in 2009 and starred Park Shin Hye, Jang Keun Suk, Lee Hong Ki, and Jung Yong Hwa. The story revolved around a fictional boy band named A.N.JELL. Park Shin Hye played a nun-in-training who has to pose as her twin brother and take his place in the group, leading to a complicated relationship between the group’s members.