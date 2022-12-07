Not Available

In the fifth month of Keio 4 (1868), on the brink of the new Meiji era, Usui Watari, the administrator of the small domain of Akizuki in Kyushu, and his wife, were assassinated. Blazing anger grew in their son, Rokuro (Fujiwara Tatsuya), who had witnessed their tragic deaths. However, the period dealt a cruel fate to Rokuro. Vengeance, once a samurai’s virtue since the Kamakura era 700 years ago, has now transformed into murder – a crime that should be hated – with the passage into the Meiji era.