iKuztom accelerates you into the real-life world of custom motorcycle building. It’s all smoke, fire, and steel without the DRAMA. iKuztom’s 13 commercial half-hour episodes get you up close and personal with an elite group of builders on the cutting edge of motorcycle engineering. Metal workers, engravers, air brush artists, and 3D fiber-glass molders and carvers weld, bend, cut, grind, paint, and polish bikes into creation before your eyes. Featured bikes include street fighters, art bikes, theme bikes, monster bikes, caf? racers, cruisers, rat bikes, sport bikes, scooters, bobbers, and yes, even choppers. All this blood, sweat, and passion is framed by fast-paced comic sketches, beautiful models, and burning rubber.