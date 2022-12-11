Il Grande Libro della Natura

Not Available

The series is largely composed of segmented episodes hosted by a bear, and each of these feature one or more creatures. One can learn about a creature’s life and habits during a question and answer phase at the end of each episode. The locations featured vary from sea, land, and sky… and the creatures in question include many kinds of fish, mammals, insects, and birds. On occasion, a featured animal will be presented with its own name, while at other times, creatures will be presented according only to their species.