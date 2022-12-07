Il Tredicesimo Apostolo

Not Available

Father Gabriel Antinori is a Jesuit who is part of the "Congregation of the Truth", a secret order of which his uncle Monsignor Demetrio Antinori heads. This order is to study paranormal phenomena through religion. One day he meets Claudia Munari, a psychologist called by the social services to take up the case of twins, levitate in the air that night. To deal with the case was also called Gabriel, from the mother of the twins, a faithful. From there, the Jesuit and psychologist will work on all cases to come, more and more inexplicable and that go beyond the paranormal. The bond that once you create between them is very strong, and urges them to exchange an intense kiss. Gabriel discovers to have a gift that is beyond imagination. But Monsignor Antinori will prove to be a vile man, in the service of Minions, a man of power, who wants to convince Gabriel to join his organization, they belong to people with powers, and that he wants to lead on the path of evil. The desperate search for the truth about his past and about the nature of his power, Gabriel will be put before a choice, especially when he finds out that his own mother, who he believed dead, is part of the organization of Minions, and that his father organic is the one who claimed to be her uncle, Demetrio Antinori. To help him in his choice there will be just Claudia, in love with him. Gabriel must choose well its allies, and not confuse them with the enemies. Among the people who will be on his side there are father Isaiah Morganti, who he believed to be evil, Father Alonso, Giulia, his student, Peter, another student who had passed on the other side but that will change their mind soon, and the Dr. Eugenio Muster. Many of them will pay with their lives for having put against Minions, because the organization does not condone. Eventually Gabriel discovers the truth about the organization of Minions discovering that the head of the organization was none other than her mother.