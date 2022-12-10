I'll Give You the Moon and Stars

Not Available

Family is like a haven to us. We love them even to pick the stars and the moon for them. In this drama, a family, whose members are all scattered away due to the conflicts, comes to realize that it’s each other that will best protect them from hardships. Seo Jin Woo is a surgeon who has a trauma from his younger days that causes surgery phobia, Han Chae Won works in food research and deeply in love of Jin Woo, and the ambitious Kyung Joo who abandoned Jin Woo to choose Min Hyuk. Together, they depicts the story of love and hate.