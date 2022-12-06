Not Available

I’ll Take Manhattan takes you into the high-stakes world of magazine publishing, and weaves a dazzling tale of love and betrayal. Meet Krantz’s most joyous character—the sensational Maxi Amberville (Valerie Bertinelli), an uninhibited woman who unexpectedly discovers that she must abandon her life of pleasure to save her family. When Maxi learns her uncle is plotting to sell her father’s magazine empire and destroy his memory, she turns her lust for living into a passionate quest for revenge. Here is a dramatic story of family, ambition, revenge, and an unforgettable woman who changes from a playgirl to a dynamic and caring heroine.