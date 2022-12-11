I'll work for 3 days a week

Not Available

    Takahashi Naoto , a regular employee of a bento chain, gets caught between his boss Morita and part-timers including Narumi . He has to handle the paperwork alone and often works late. Although Takahashi toys with the idea of resigning, he is pressured by his father and gets through the days with no courage to quit. One day, a young lady called Aoki Hana, around the same age as Takahashi, comes to interview for a part-time position. She is single, lives alone and has no dream. With a slight aura of mystery, Hana smiles and requests a three-day week, and Takahashi ends up falling in love with her at first sight.

