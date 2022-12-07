Not Available

Illegal NZ

Illegal NZ is a brand new series exposing those guilty of committing insidious crimes. The series will infiltrate, investigate and expose the real people behind criminal activity in New Zealand. Using a variety of techniques including undercover work, the latest in surveillance technology, and hidden cameras, the show's investigations cover everything from illegal gun sales, illegal meat rackets, car jacking and steal to order rings, fraud and more. We catch people in the act of breaking the law. This is illegal New Zealand.

