ILM Creating the Impossible

From director Leslie Iwerks, of the wonderful Pixar doc The Pixar Story, and narrated by Tom Cruise, Industrial Light & Magic: Creating The Impossible takes audiences behind the scenes at ILM with in depth interviews with some of the company's top talent and also showcases never before seen footage highlighting many of their pioneering milestones. From creating the first ever computer generated character in a feature film to the latest advancements in visual effects for film franchises like Transformers and Iron Man, ILM has created some of the most memorable movie moments in recent history.