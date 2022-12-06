I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! (US)

Not Available

A groundbreaking, live event airing throughout the month of June it's the ultimate "Swiss Family Robinson" as ten celebrities are dropped into the heart of the jungle to face fun and comedic challenges designed to test their survival skills. America is the puppet master, controlling their favorites by putting them into challenges and tasks to win food, supplies and luxury items. In each episode, friendships will be tested, hilarity will ensue and viewers will decide which celebrities stay or leave. While all participants will be playing for their favorite charities, the last remaining star will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle, winning the largest share of the prize for donation.