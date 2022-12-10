I'm a Pet At Dali Temple

Not Available

Ru Xiao Lan is a young woman from the modern day. Through a series of circumstances, she travels to the ancient times as a cat. Purely by chance, she meets Qing Mo Yan who's suffering from a poison and as they kiss, they realize that they've found the solution to each other's complications. Deciding to stick together for their own gain, the two embark on a journey to find the five-colored stone that can break Xiao Lan's curse and the ghost grass that can cure Mo Yan's affliction.