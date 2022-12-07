Not Available

I'M ALIVE features the death-defying and moving stories of people who — regardless of the obstacles or consequences — were determined to survive an animal attack. Driven by thoughts of loved ones and the desire to live, these individuals found the strength to survive terrifying and unexpected encounters by some of nature's most dangerous creatures. This inspirational drama combines victim interviews with true-to-life reenactments, giving a replay of the split-second decisions that saved lives. Over the course of 10 episodes, I'M ALIVE immerses viewers in the psychological experience of those involved, focusing on what pulled them through and what left them powerfully changed. Every survivor had something to live for, and in that fleeting moment of chaos, their desire for life outshone the attack.