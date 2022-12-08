Not Available

“I’m Having Their Baby” is a deep and emotional six-part docu-series that reveals the story that often goes untold – that of young, pregnant women as they struggle to go through with the most difficult decision of their lives, whether or not to place their babies for adoption. These would-be moms want a brighter future for their unborn child as well as better life for themselves, but face a mountain of inner turmoil as they search for potential adoptive parents as well as make their birth and transfer plans.