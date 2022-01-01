Not Available

I'm in a Rock 'n' Roll Band! is a documentary television series broadcast on BBC Two, narrated by Mark Radcliffe and first broadcast on 1 May 2010. The series charts the history of rock music, with the first five episodes focusing on different members of a typical band, such as the singer or the guitarist. The final episode is special live episode, featuring "industry experts discuss their favourite musicians before creating the ultimate fantasy band." This will also feature the result of a public vote, which will ask viewers who their think are the greatest rock bands and band members. At the end of the series, Led Zeppelin were named the best ever band, while the make-up of the Ultimate Fantasy Band was announced as Freddie Mercury, Jimi Hendrix, John Bonham and Flea.