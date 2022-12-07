Not Available

In "I’m In The Band," Tripp Campbell joins his favorite "vintage" rock band, Iron Weasel, and becomes determined to help the band he idolizes make an epic comeback. He’s certainly got his work cut out for him with the trio of rock star misfits whose stars have fallen so far that they can’t even afford their own housing and are forced to share bunk beds in a guest room at Tripp’s house. Nonetheless, in their own off the wall way, the three stooges will do their best to help Tripp steer through his teenage years with the goal of turning him into a bona fide rock star and giving him the chance to live out his dream.