I'm Not Just Going to do what Kurosaki-kun Says

Yu Akahane moves to a dormitory room after her father's transfer at work. She and Haruto aka "Black Devil" have the worst meeting. Since then, Haruto treats her like his slave. The only person who is kind to her is Takumi aka "White Prince”. Haruto orders Yu to go to her middle school reunion, but Yu, who doesn't want to remember her middle school days, refuses. At this time, Suzune appears. She is a childhood friend of both Haruto and Takumi. Due to her, the relationship between Yu, Haruto and Takumi changes.