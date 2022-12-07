I'm Running Sainsbury's

Not Available

Sainsbury’s is Britain’s oldest supermarket chain. Once a single family-run shop, the company now cashes £30,000 a minute in 800 stores across the UK. Although Sainsbury’s is a retail giant, the onset of credit crunch Britain has seen customers become more selective about where they do their shopping and how much they spend – the company is facing one of the most competitive climates in living memory. Chief Executive, Justin King, has come up with a plan. He believes that somewhere on the shop floor, among the shelf stackers, cleaners, trolley pushers and checkout workers, may lie the next big idea that will give the supermarket the edge. So he’s decided to allow four shop floor workers the opportunity to try and roll their ideas out across the business, or take up a position of power where they can endeavour to make a difference to the business. Cameras will be following every challenge, obstacle and success along the way. Will they be able to handle the responsibilities and stresses of taking a new product or concept to the top? Will their ideas actually work? And has Justin hit on an innovative new concept, or is he just unleashing chaos on his own company?