I'm Taking the Day Off

Hanae Aoishi (Haruka Ayase) is set to turn 30. She works for a general trading company and has never taken a day off or been late for work. She dresses pleasantly plain and has zero dating experience. She attends a company party and drinks with part-time employee Yuto Tanokura (Sota Fukushi ). He is a handsome university student. Through the evening, Hanae becomes drunk and passes out. When she wakes up, Hanae finds Yuto Tanokura sleeping next to her and he is naked. She becomes confused about what happened and takes the day off from work for the first time. To come out of her shell, Hanae decides to date Yuto Tanokura who is 9 years younger than her. At this time Yu Asao (Hiroshi Tamaki), the CEO of a food company located in the same building as her company, begins to have feelings for Hanae.