ImageMakers is KQED's weekly series that showcases short films by the moviemakers of tomorrow. Each episode allows viewers to see for the first time short narrative works by emerging filmmakers who could become the next Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese or Francis Ford Coppola. The films represent a wide array of genres, including some of the most creative comedies, cutting-edge animations, intense thrillers and gripping dramas produced by independent filmmakers today. Many of the filmmakers have gone on to make features films - one being Jason Reitman (Thank You for Smoking and Juno). KQED aired two of Reitman's short films in previous seasons. Short films get little exposure outside of film festivals. ImageMakers provides a rare venue (and for many, the television premiere) for these award-winning films. In addition to works by filmmakers from the United States, the series features the work of filmmakers from Australia, Belgium, Canada, England, France, Germany, Holland, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Scotland and Spain.