Hyun Jong Hyun is a webtoon writer who works part-time at a bookstore. Becoming a webtoon writer has always been his dream but he has some difficulties due to his stubborn and self-centered personality. On on rainy day, he meets a stray cat and decides to bring it to live with him. He names it BoK Gil and from then on, he starts opening his mind to the cat. He works hard to make a living for his cat Bok Gil.