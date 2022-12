Not Available

Lai Min and Ding Yi Zhou, two young people from Liuzhou, Guangxi, once attended elementary school together. Originally, their lives never intersected but because of Lai Min’s hereditary family disease, the two met again and fell in love. As Lai Min’s illness gradually worsens, she draws up a wishlist of places throughout China that she would like to visit. Ding Yi Zhou decides to help fulfill Lai Min's wish and together they embark on a trip across China.