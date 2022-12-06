Not Available

Welcome to the Imagine That guide at TV Tome. Emmy Award-winning Hank Azaria ("Mad About You," "Tuesdays with Morrie") reunites with executive producer/writer Seth Kurland (NBC's "Friends," "Mad About You") and director Barnet Kellman ("Mad About You") in this quick-witted comedy about Josh (Azaria), a comedic writer who uses fantasy to deal with issues. While Josh attempts to work out marital woes with wife Wendy (Jayne Brook, "The District") - a smart and sexy power lawyer who seeks comfort in couple's therapy - he must deal with work-related dramas created by his skirt-chasing writing partner Kenny (Joshua Malina, "Sports Night"), and his domineering boss Barb (Katey Sagal, "Married ...With Children"), a commanding head television writer who takes credit for Josh's ideas - the best ones, anyway. Suzy Nakamura (NBC's "The West Wing") and Julia Schwartz ("Tomcats") also star.