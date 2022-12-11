Not Available

In the kingdom of Ramal, (a modern version of the 1001 Nights) where jet-powered flying carpets meet legendary beings straight out of Middle Eastern legends. Zayn is a young boy who has always dreamt of having an imago, and his wish will be granted if he can free Azrokh, an all-powerful imago who has been imprisoned in a magic lamp! But with great power comes great responsibility. Zayn and his friends (Shazemine, Zora and Bo) are about to be plunged into a super-dangerous adventure – the quest of the 21 Ultimagos – their only hope if they are to vanquish the Queen of the Shadows, their kingdom’s greatest enemy but whom they have accidentally released...