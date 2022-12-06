IMAX Ultimate Collection

Not Available

The definitive IMAX collection! See some of the most amazing sights -- both on this planet and beyond -- while such Hollywood celebrities as Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Morgan Freeman, Kate Winslet and Kiefer Sutherland narrate the action. See the Earth as only few people have ever seen it: from space. Witness the largest concentration of animals anywhere on Earth during the spring and summer months in Antarctica. Be transported into the driver's seat of America's most popular spectator sport. Swim alongside some of the most exotic creatures of the planet. Journey behind the scenes for the thrilling maiden voyage of the world's first space shuttle. And much, much more!