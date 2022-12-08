Immortalized

Not Available

The centuries-old art form of taxidermy comes alive in this competition series that pits professional ``immortalizers'' against amateur challengers. In each half-hour episode, a highly regarded artist -- one who practices either traditional taxidermy or a new, rogue style where artistic license trumps verisimilitude -- takes on a challenger, tasked with creating a piece judged on originality, workmanship and interpretation of a designated theme. The judges are comic Brian Posehn and artists/taxidermists Catherine Coan and Paul Rhymer. There is nothing tangible at stake for the winners -- it's an old-fashioned battle of pride and for bragging rights. Actor and comic Zach Selwyn hosts.