Three hundred years ago, a group of powerful beings arrived in our shores. Known as vampires, drinkers of human blood, their menace quickly spread throughout the land. But unknown to them, a powerful clan also lived in the islands, a group of beings who can transform themselves into powerful wolves - the Taong Lobos. The Taong Lobos were the humans' protectors and they immediately formed an army to destroy the vampires. The blood drinkers were no match to the Taong Lobos. One by one, they fell. Those who survived were driven into hiding. What followed was peace among the humans and Taong Lobos, and the memory of the vampires started to fade. Unbeknownst to them, the vampires are only lying in wait – organizing and fortifying their numbers until they are ready. They are holding a secret – a prophecy that foretells of an epic battle between them and the Taong Lobos that will finally decide the one blood that shall rule all. The battle shall be led by a powerful vampire and a powerful Taong Lobo who are each others nemesis and downfall. The vampires believe they have found their prophesied savior and now they are preparing to come out and start the war. The Taong Lobos have grown complacent, and they know nothing about the prophecy. With the stage set for an epic battle, two individuals, Mateo (John Lloyd Cruz) and Lia (Angel Locsin), find themselves drawn to each other, unsuspecting that as they grow closer together, they are awakening the powers that are lying dormant in both of them – the same powers that will inevitably tear them apart.