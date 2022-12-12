Not Available

In "Impact of Murder," Investigation Discovery uses the victim impact statement as a storytelling device. These statements are delivered in court allowing a family member or friend to describe the impact of a crime. They are a source of strength for those who feel helpless in the face of a senseless crime, and they help crime victims recover from the collateral damage inflicted, giving them a sense of power as they stand up in court to address the perpetrator. Through the victim's words, viewers come to understand the emotional damage endured as well as the significance of the life that was taken.