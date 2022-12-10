Imperfect Love

Not Available

The drama is shot from the perspective of women and tells a story about finding light in the darkness and embracing hope in motherhood. Lin Xu Zhi is a woman who doesn’t have a past. She was adopted and is still scarred from being abandoned by her birth mother. She’s an elementary school teacher that realizes one of her female students is receiving abuse from her mother. Her maternal instincts kick in, and she impulsively decides to bring the girl into her own care. In caring for the young girl, named Xiao Ou, two broken souls find solace in each other.