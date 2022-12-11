Imperio De Mentiras

Not Available

Elisa Cantú never imagined that, upon returning to Mexico from New York, where she resides, she would encounter an unexpected tragedy that changes her life. The night Elisa would celebrate her birthday, fate leads her to meet Leonardo Velasco, a policeman in love with Julia, a teacher, to whom he was to marry. At the end of the evening, Leonardo receives an emergency call, in which the discovery of two bodies is reported, one of them is that of his fiancée, who lies next to the body of Augusto Cantú, millionaire businessman and father of Elisa. Elisa and Leonardo will come together to search for the truth of what happened.