Impossible Engineering (UK)

Behind every seemingly impossible marvel of modern engineering is a cast of historic trailblazers who designed new building techniques, took risks on untested materials and revolutionised their field. Each episode details how giant structures, record-beating buildings and the world's most cutting-edge ships, trains and planes are built and work using 3D graphics, archive and specially shot footage. As this series revels in these modern-day creations, it leaps back in time to recount the stories of the exceptional engineers whose technological advances made it all possible.