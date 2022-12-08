Not Available

Delve into some of the most fascinating concepts at the edge of modern physics with Impossible: Physics beyond the Edge. Professor Benjamin Schumacher's ingenious approach to the physical world will teach you more about physics than you ever imagined. In 24 lectures, you'll probe the nature of the impossible from many points of view and discover that hovering over a black hole, trying to reverse the flow of time, and other adventures make for an excellent education in the laws of nature.