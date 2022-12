Not Available

Wealth. Power. Influence. Everybody wants them, but only a select few ever get them. When hard work and talent aren’t enough, how do you get yourself noticed? IMPOSTORS is a captivating documentary series that explores schemers who have taken the quickest, riskiest, and dirtiest path to success: deceit. Exposing true accounts of real fraud, the series uncovers shocking stories of shrewd people who do almost anything to con their way into worlds of prestige and luxury.