Impractical Jokers

This hidden-camera series follows four lifelong friends -- Brian "Q"' Quinn, James "Murr"' Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano -- who take dares to an outrageous level. Since they were young, the quartet have challenged one another to do ridiculous dares in public. On the show, to find out who is best under pressure, the guys compete in awkward and outrageous hidden-camera hijinks. At the end of each episode, the loser must perform what is deemed to be the most-mortifying challenge yet.