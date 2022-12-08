In A Good Way

Not Available

In 2005, Lin Jia En returns to Taiwan and reminisces about the year that became the turning point in her life, 1995. Jia En and Ren Wei grew up together as neighbors and friends, but Jia En always wanted more. Desperate to become the woman he wants, Jia En continues to hang around Ren Wei, even when he goes to a college she doesn't attend. Here she meets Chuan Liu, Ren Wei's roommate and victim to her endless antics to lure Ren Wei. Emotions run high when these three collide in what might be the most important year of their lives.