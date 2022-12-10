Not Available

A fondo (English: In Depth) was a Spanish television interview program hosted by Joaquín Soler Serrano that was broadcast on La Primera Cadena of Televisión Española from 1976 until 1981. The program's mission statement, according to its opening title cards, was to interview "the leading figures in letters, the arts, and sciences." Beginning with Jorge Luis Borges, who was the guest on the first episode of A fondo aired on September 8, 1976, the program played host to some of the Spanish speaking world's most respected intellectuals of the day. In 1976 critics awarded the show a Premio Ondas in the "national television" category.