Follow war historian Norm Christie and a group of Canadian veterans as they retrace their footsteps to rarely visited places, depicting what really happened during the Korean War. From the icy heights of Kapyong in South Korea, to the rugged island of Koje-do, we also meet locals who remember the war and others who are still affected by the war's reverberations. Audiences are taken on a riveting, dramatic journey that reveals untold stories of violent times during the war.