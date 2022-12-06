Not Available

In Living Color was the brainchild of Keenen Ivory Wayans, the eldest sibling of a large and extremely talented family whose guidance toward his brothers and sisters would help shape his creation into something truly memorable, the likes of which had never been seen prior on US television. In 1989, Keenen set about making a pilot episode for something he knew was going to be different. It wasn't just going to be a show performed by black people for black people but was to be a multi-ethnic series. Using this as his basis he recruited two white actors who were fairly unknown at the time - James Carrey (now known as Jim) and Kelly Coffield. In addition, the show introduced more upcoming talent, in the form of Tommy Davidson, Kim Coles, David Alan Grier, T'keyah "Crystal" Keymah and finally his siblings Kim Wayans and Damon Wayans. The cast was formed and the pilot was filmed. Things went quiet for a while until word of mouth spread about this amazing new show that dared to be d