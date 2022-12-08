Not Available

Beauties Without Tears (official English title "In Love with Power") is the third installment in Yu Zheng's "Beauties" series after Schemes of Beauty and Beauty World. The story takes place during the reign of Hong Taiji, the founder of Qing dynasty. He formed military alliances by marrying the daughters of Mongol and Manchu clans. He first married Jerger of Khorchin Mongols and made her his primary wife. Then, he renewed their alliance by marrying her niece Dayu'er. However, it was Dayu’ers low status half-sister, Harjol, he favored above the rest. His favoritism caused a rift between the women. Dayu'er, knowing that he would never love her, embarked on a quest to place her son on the throne. She formed a secret alliance with Hong Taiji's brother Dorgon to block other's claim to it and continued to exert her influence long after their deaths.