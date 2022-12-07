In Search of the Brontës

Not Available

A strange mix of drama and documentary based around the Bronte sisters, who penned such classics as Wuthering Heights. In Search of the Brontes is a story of alcoholism and illness, of thwarted passion and unrequited love, of a 19th century quest for fame, and a story of literature. Based on letters written by the three sisters and new research by historian Juliet Barker, this two-part series shatters the myths that have surrounded the sisters since their untimely deaths more than 150 years ago.