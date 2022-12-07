In Search of the Pope's Children

Not Available

Based on his Number 1 best selling book ‘The Pope's Children’, economist David McWilliams authors a three-part series examining the economic and social landscape of Ireland in 2006. David introduces us to ‘The Pope's Children’ a new Irish generation; they are young, sassy and successful. We meet 'DIY Declan', 'Low GI Jane', 'Breakfast Roll Man', 'Yummy Mummy' and the 'HiCos' - the elite whose distance from deckland and the new middle class is measured by their cool sophistication and their ability to feel equally at home on the Boulevard Saint-Michel or on Hill 16.