This show is a sequel show to "Till Death Us Do Part". Much like the original show most the humour comes from Alf Garnett's strong opinions on virtually everything. His wife Else only appears in the first season. confined to a wheelchair. Following Else's death Alf has to adjust to single life. venting his anger and frustration on people around him. He spends much of his time with his upstairs neighbour Mrs Hollingberry