In the Big House focuses on New Jersey native Michel Verdi and her husband Jay who live in West Hollywood and own a gay bar. They open up their home to Michel's mom and recently paroled, mafioso dad - who are living under the same roof for the first time in 25 years. Completing the picture is Michel's out-and-unapologetic gay brother who is eager to make it on his own, but unable to leave the family nest as of yet. This show documents a new type of modern family, as these over-the-top characters struggle to succeed with humor, heart and a whole lot of drama.