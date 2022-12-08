Not Available

In The Big House

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In the Big House focuses on New Jersey native Michel Verdi and her husband Jay who live in West Hollywood and own a gay bar. They open up their home to Michel's mom and recently paroled, mafioso dad - who are living under the same roof for the first time in 25 years. Completing the picture is Michel's out-and-unapologetic gay brother who is eager to make it on his own, but unable to leave the family nest as of yet. This show documents a new type of modern family, as these over-the-top characters struggle to succeed with humor, heart and a whole lot of drama.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images