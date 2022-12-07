In the Footsteps of Vincent van Gogh

Not Available

There were only very few artists, whos life was as fascinating as their art. One of them is Vincent van Gogh. Moreover there were only a few painters, who reflected their personal mood in their pictures as headstrong van Gogh. His unrest, his problematic friendship to Gauguin, the desperation for acknowledgement. All these questions are treated by vn Gogh in his open and surprisingly brilliant and affecting letters from Arles in the Provence to his brother Theo. Starting from those letters, Dominik Rimbault created a documentary over the last years of van Gogh in the Provence, tells of bridges and cypresses, or light and long nights in the cafés in Arles.