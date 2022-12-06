Not Available

In the House centered around Marion Hill, an ex-professional football player facing a career-ending injury and reluctantly agrees to become a care-giver to a recently divorced mother of two as she starts a new career. At the start of the third season, his tenant Jackie moves back East with her son Austin, leaving Marion to serve as a guardian to her outspoken 18-year-old daughter Tiffany. Also, Marion begins to run a sports health clinic with two unpredictable partners - Tonia, an outlandish physical therapist and the egocentric Dr. Maxwell Stanton. Head Editor: drazelle1 Seasons 1-2 on NBC Season 3-4 on UPN Season 5 on NBC (last 6 eps)