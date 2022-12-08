Not Available

In the Kitchen with Stefano Faita continues this winter where Stefano welcomes viewers and his LIVE studio audience to his warm, rustic open-concept kitchen. Each episode he prepares two or more simple recipes that fit into the specific theme of the day. Each episode theme, such as "What to do with a Can of Tuna," "My First Dinner Party" or "Stefano's 'Fasta' Pastas," offers answers to common cooking questions, showcases invaluable cooking techniques and provides tips and tricks on how to make the most out of a specific ingredient.