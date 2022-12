Not Available

Omori Momoe is twenty-seven-years-old, single and works at Studio Delta. She is thin and attractive. She should be courting suitors and taking her pick of the crop. Well, actually she does. She is having sex despite being single. In fact, she is making herself available sexually to five different men. to her it is just a disposable and habitual object of pleasure. She is sensual, sexy and adds the pleasure of sex toys to her repertoire of pleasures.